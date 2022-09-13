Week 3 top performers presented by Pizza Hut of Jacksonville and Rusk

ALAN ROJO, Rusk High School - Rojo booted the game-winning field goal with :07 showing on the clock on Friday evening at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium, giving Rusk a dramatic 45-42 win over Athens on homecoming in Rusk. The Eagles are now 3-0.
BRAILEN TRAWICK, Rusk High School - The Rusk speedster with the sure hands had 14 catches for 258 yards and scored four touchdowns in his team's victory on Friday.
JAYDEN BOYD, Jacksonville High School - Defensively, Boyd made 10 tackles, six of which were solo stops during last week's game against Crandall. He also had eight carries for 41 yards and scored a touchdown rushing.
COLTEN RICHARDS, The Brook Hill School - The junior cornerback tallied 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback sack in the Guard's game against Grace Community School on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.