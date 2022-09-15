Week 4 area football previews

Rusk Eagles (3-0) at Alvarado Indians (2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Charles Head Stadium in Alvarado
Last Week: Rusk 45, Athens 42; Alvarado 64, Dallas Lincoln 50
Next Week: Rusk has a bye week. Alvarado at Decatur
Game Notes: Two explosive offenses set to collide in this one. Rusk is averaging 44 points a game while the Indians are hanging an average of 39 points a night on the scoreboard .. Alvarado features a balanced offense ...The Indians have been more of a second half team so far this season … Look for Alvarado to score some points, but it is doubtful the Indians will be able to keep Eagle QB Aiden McCown and receivers Brailen Trawick and Elijah Ward in check … If the long trip over to doesn't do in the Red and Black, look for Rusk to end non-district play undefeated.
Mineola Yellowjackets (1-2) at Bullard Panthers (1-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: West Rusk 45, Mineola 13; Quinlan Ford 42, Rusk 35
Next Week: Mount Vernon at Mineola; Bullard at Carthage
Game Notes: This one is shaping up to potentially being a real barnburner featuring two teams that will be fighting to get back into the win column after losing last week … Yellowjackets will have to put the brakes on the Panther air attack in order to have a chance at victory … If the same Bullard team that showed up for the Caddo Mills shows up on Friday night, it's a good chance that the home team will collect a “W”.
Troup Tigers (2-1) at Paul Pewitt Brahmas (0-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Brahmas Stadium in Omaha
Last Week: Troup 45, Buffalo 13; Mount Vernon 42, Paul Pewitt 35
Next Week: Troup has a bye next week. Hooks at Paul Pewitt
Game Notes: The Tigers must respect the fact that the Brahmas are a quality football team, despite their record. Pewitt's losses have been to powerhouses, Winnsboro and Mt. Vernon ...Trailing 35-16 at halftime last week against Mt. Vernon, the Brahmas outscored Mt. Vernon 22-7 in the second half and nearly pulled off the upset...Game should spotlight Troup's passing game and Pewitt's running game … This one could be one of those good ole fashioned slobber knockers.
Alto Yellowjackets (2-1) at Garrison Bulldogs (2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Garrison
Last Week: Alto 22, San Augustine 8; Warren 25, Garrison 22
Next Week: Alto at Groveton; Garrison at West Sabine
Game Notes: Both teams' victories have been against winless teams … With district set to get under way for the Bulldogs next week, look for a top shelf effort on Friday … Garrison has scored only seven points more than its defense has allowed this season … The Mean Sting have really been able to mix things up well this fall on the offensive side and should be tough for Garrison to handle... Alto defense had its best night of the year last week.
White Oak Roughnecks (2-1) at Brook Hill Guard (1-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Young Field at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: White Oak 12, Harleton 2; Grace Community 31, Brook Hill 20
Next Week: White Oak at Elkhart; Brook Hill at Atlanta
Game Notes: White Oak has had trouble scoring points this season, which is something that the Guard defense will try to take advantage of … Brook Hill outscored 31-7 in the second half last week vs. Grace Community … Guard should get a boost by playing at home after back-to-back road trips … Brook Hill is favored to win, but don't expect the 'Necks to be an easy out.
