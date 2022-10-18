Week 8 top performers presented by Pizza Hut of Jacksonville and Rusk

Ryan McCown, Jacksonville High School - The Tribe's senior quarterback hit on 21-of-36 pass attempts for a season-high 408 yards in last week's game against Palestine. Included in his body of work was four touchdown passes. McCown piloted an Indian offense that racked up 573 total yards.
Rashawn Mumphrey, Alto High School - Mumphrey amassed 251 yards rushing on 21 carries, averaging 11.95 yards per carry, in a game against Tenaha on Saturday. He scored touchdowns covering 45, 2, 51, 48 and 55 yards, respectively.
Trae Davis, Troup High School - Davis made significant contributions on both offense and defense in Troup's win over Arp on Friday. He had four catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns and carried three times for 28 yards. On the defensive side, Davis recorded three tackles and intercepted a pass.
Aydan Barrett, Bullard High School - Barrett connected on 15-of-29 pass attempts for 286 yards and tossed three touchdown passes in the Panthers' 29-21 victory over Canton on Friday. His scoring strikes covered 19, 16 and 10 yards.
