Week 9 top performers presented by Pizza Hut of Jacksonville and Rusk

Aidan McCown, Rusk High School - McCown, a senior, rushed for 201 yards in 19 carries and scored three touchdowns by land. He also threw four touchdown passes in the Eagles' win over Bullard last week. McCown finished 9-14-0 for 181 yards passing.
Jackson Duplichain, Alto High School - A player of impact both offensively and defensively in the Mean Sting's 32-29 victory over Overton, Duplichain carried 15 times for 148 yards and scored two touchdowns. Defensively, the senior, collected 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass break up, a quarterback sack and a quarterback pressure.
Brailen Trawick, Rusk High School - Cherokee-Southern Smith County's leading receiver, Trawick had four grabs for 121 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Bullard on Friday. Included in his efforts was a 70-yard touchdown reception.
JB Lydia, Troup High School - Lydia made 10 tackles, seven of which were solo stops in Troup's game against league-leading West Rusk on Friday. He also contributed a pass break up and a tackle for loss.
