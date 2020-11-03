Weekend to Remember: Alyssa Wright, 14, shoots her first buck and doe

Alyssa Wright, a 14-year-old Jacksonville Middle School student, cleaned up on Youth-Only Weekend (Sat., Oct. 31 and Sun., Nov 1).
Hunting in the Pierce's Chapel area, about 14 miles northwest of Rusk, Alyssa shot her first buck and doe, within about 30 minutes of arriving in the deer stand.
Youth are allowed up to two bucks and two antlerless deer during Youth-Only season, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Alyssa is the daughter of Shane and Mary Wright.
