Well's Bishop Bailey finishes 77th at state XC championships

ROUND ROCK — Bishop Bailey, representing Wells High School, came in 77th place out of a field of 119 at the UIL Class 1A State Cross Country Championships, which are taking place on Monday and Tuesday at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
Bailey, a junior, was timed in 18:55 for the 5K.
Isaiah Bilingsley of Miller Grove High School was the first to cross the finish line. He stopped the timer on 15:22.
Miller Grove won the team title, finishing with 24 points, followed by Saltillo (112) and Jayton.
