Wells girls playing well, head into Christmas break state ranked

WELLS — The Wells Lady Pirate basketball team has quietly been taking care of its business.
The team heads into the Christmas break with a 15-6 overall record and is ranked No. 21 in this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (Class A) Poll.
Wells carved out a key win on Dec. 14 by beating Neches (14-3), who is ranked No. 13 in this week's poll, 45-38 in Neches in a District 27-1A skirmish.
The Lady Pirates will return to the hardwood at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday when they host Groveton in a non-conference affair.
Wells is coached by Jason Ashworth.
