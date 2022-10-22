West Rusk comes from 10 down at the half to stop Troup 49-29

NEW LONDON - Troup looked like it was ready to hand West Rusk its first district loss, then along came halftime and everything changed.
Trailing by 10 at the break, the Raiders outscored the Tigers 30-0 in the second half in route to claiming a 49-29 victory.
West Rusk advanced to 6-2, 4-0 with the victory, while the Tigers slipped to 5-3, 2-2. Troup is currently in fourth place in the league standings.
Kevin Pierce collected three rushing touchdowns to lead the Troup offense. He had 30 carries and picked up 109 yards.
Trae Davis led the Tigers receiving corps with five catches for 70 years.
Bryce Wallum caught a touchdown pass from Grayson Hearon and finished up with three grabs for 62 yards.
Leading tacklers for Troup were JB Lydia and Chris Calley with 10 each. Lydia also accounted for a pass break up, and a tackle for loss.
The Tigers will look to regroup by hosting Winona on Friday while the Raiders are slated to travel to Quitman.
