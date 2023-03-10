West Rusk comes from behind to defeat Jacksonville in Herman Odom Winter Classic

RUSK – West Rusk scored 10 runs in the final-three innings to score a, 12-3, come-from-behind victory over Jacksonville on Friday morning in pool play of the Herman Odom Winter Classic at Rusk High School.
Trailing 2-0, the Indians (2-11) scored three times in the bottom of the third to take the lead, but the Raiders (7-6) answered late to nail down the win.
Hunter Nance and Dre Diles each went 2-3 at the plate for the Indians.
Hayden Thompson punched out a base hit and drove in two runs while Dylan Martinez, Thad Hoffpauir and Koda Canady smacked base hits.
Karson Shoemaker was tagged with the pitching loss for Jacksonville. He worked five innings and gave up nine runs (five earned) off of six hits. He struck out three and walked two.
