West Rusk starts off fast in 56-40 win over Troup

NEW LONDON - West Rusk used a fast start to gain early separation from Troup and the Raiders went on to defeat the visiting Tigers, 56-40, on Tuesday night.

The Raiders (14-9, 6-4) led 27-17 at halftime and 43-25 going into the fourth frame.

Trae Davis scored 16 points for the Tigers (16-14, 4-6) and Carson Davenport added 13.

Troup is now in fourth place in the district standings and West Rusk is in third.

Troup is slated to visit Arp at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

