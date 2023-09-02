West Sabine spoils Alto's home opener

ALTO – Alto suffered a rare 30-point home loss at the hands of Pineland West Sabine Friday evening at Cam’Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium. The Tigers downed the Mean Sting, 38-8
West Sabine (1-1) led 22-0 at halftime.
Keegan Davis went 9-24-0 for 148 yards for Alto. He also rushed 11 times for 33 yards and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to account for the Yellowjacket touchdown.
Alto’s leading pass catcher was Zack Battle (2-65).
The Mean Sting (0-2) will travel to San Augustine (1-1) next Friday. San Augustine fell to Tenaha, 35-14 on Friday. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m..
