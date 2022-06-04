Whitaker makes first World Series appearance in Texas' loss to OU

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Jacksonville's Jordyn Whitaker saw her first action in the NCAA, Division I Women's College World Series on Saturday when Texas dropped a 7-2 decision to No. 1-ranked Oklahoma.
Whitaker, a sophomore, went 0-1 as a pinch hitter.
The loss moved the Longhorns (44-20-1) into the elimination bracket. Texas will play Arizona at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Sooners moved to 56-2 with the victory over the Longhorns.
