Whitaker, Wick, Raiborn and Johnson, Joyner and Gayle win 4th of July Scramble at BF

RUSK — The team made up of Jamie Whitaker, Adam Wick, Brian Raiborn, Andrew Johnson, Hunter Joyce and Konner Gayle came in at minus 14 to take first place at the annual 4th of July Scramble at Birmingham Forest Golf Club earlier this week.
The group shot 8-under par on the front nine and 6-under on the back nine for a winning score of 58.
Two teams tied for second place, coming in at 12-under par after 18 holes.
In the sudden death playoff, the group containing Ronny Gates, Roger Redden, Landon Gates, Paul Emerson, Shayne Speed and Gavin Speed pulled off the victory with par.
After recording a bogey on the decisive hole the assemblage of Mike Hamilton, Paul Jackson, Jerry McAnally, Justin Jackson, Noah Lobb and Tommy McElroy ended up in third place.
Closest to the Hole winners were Hamilton on No. 6 and McAnally on No. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.