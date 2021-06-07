Whitaker wraps up first season as a Longhorn with impressive numbers

Jacksonville High School-product Jordyn Whitaker put a bow on her freshman campaign at the University of Texas Austin a few days ago, ending the year with some very respectable numbers, both academically, as well as athletically.
Whitaker, a Kinesiology major, finished up with a 3.78 grade point average.
As a designated player/right fielder for the nationally-ranked Longhorn softball team, Whitaker, who saw action in 42 games, hit .358 (24-67) this past season, which was fourth highest on the team. She lifted four pitches over the wall for home runs and drove in 16 runs.
Whitaker made six put outs while playing in the outfield and didn't commit an error.
By playing in the Austin Regional and the Stillwater Super Regional, Whitaker became the first young lady from Jacksonville to play in a softball regional and super regional.
Whitaker has been playing softball since she was five-years-old and hopes to one day become a teacher and coach.
She is the daughter of Paul and Michelle Whitaker.
