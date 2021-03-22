Whitehouse comes on strong late to defeat Tribe in home opener

After opening the season by playing 15-straight road games, the Jacksonville Indians were finally able to play ball before the home faithful on Friday evening.
For five innings Jacksonville's Jacarri Hamlett and Jackson Conser of Whitehouse were locked in a entertaining pitcher's duel, but that changed in the sixth inning and the Wildcats went on to stop the Indians, 10-0.
The old baseball adage of never having too much pitching proved to be true for Jacksonville.
The Wildcats took advantage of a tired Hamlett and Joshua Holcomb, who came on with one out in the sixth to finish up on the mound, by scoring seven runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to earn the “W”.
Conser garnered the win on the mound for the Wildcats (13-3, 2-0) in complete-game fashion. He allowed only three hits, all singles, fanned 11 Indians and walked three.
Hayden Thompson, Cameron Fuller and Holcomb each had a base knock for Jacksonville.
Thompson and Fuller got as far as third base in the second and fifth innings, but were among the five Indians that were left on base.
Hamlett, the Indian ace, gave up six runs (five earned) on just one hit. He struck out three and walked two in five and a third innings of work.
Defensively, Jacksonville's outfielders — Dominik Hinojosa (LF), Casey Canady (CF) and Devin McCuin (RF) played especially well.
The Indians (8-8, 0-2) will battle Tyler High (7-8, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
