Whitehouse turns 2 Indian turnovers into TDs in 28-14 win

Whitehouse recovered two Jacksonville fumbles, one in each half, and quickly turned them into touchdowns as the Wildcats defeated the Indians, 28-14 on Friday which was Senior Night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Wildcats (2-7, 2-4) moved into seventh place in the District 9-5A-II standings with the win, leaving the Tribe (1-8, 1-5) alone in the basement.
Jacksonville will conclude its season next Friday with a visit to Mount Pleasant — the Tigers clipped Pine Tree, 35-28, on Friday — while the Wildcats return home for a date with league-leading Texas High.
Jacksonville fell behind 14-0 after one quarter of play, and to make matters worse, starting quarterback Ryan McCown was forced to the sidelines with about 7:00 to play in the first half due to a right (throwing) shoulder injury.
Senior Tony Penson, known more as a running quarterback, was called on to attempt to engineer a Jacksonville comeback.
The Tribe got the ball first to start the second half, after winning the coin toss and deferring.
Jacksonville proceeded to drive 57 yards in 12 plays, burning 6:40 off of the clock, with the march ending in a 9-yard touchdown catch by Devin McCuin from Penson that trimmed the Whitehouse lead to 14-7 with 5:14 to go in the third.
The Indians were back in the game.
On the second play of the fourth quarter Whitehouse quarterback Josh Green tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Reed Alexander, who had a step on Tribe safety Isaiah Mallard, which increase the Wildcat lead to 21-7 with 11:29 left in the contest.
Alexander had two touchdown catches in the game and led Whitehouse in receiving with three catches for 108 yards.
That's where things stood until Whitehouse's Eric Brody recovered a Derreion Hinton fumble, his second of the night, with 6:46 left to play.
Green then dialed up Jermod McCoy for a 23-yard touchdown strike on the Wildcats' first play of the ensuing possession, which enabled the visitor to pull away.
Green went 2-6-0 in the second half, but both of his completions resulted in Whitehouse touchdowns — he also hurled a touchdown pass on the Wildcats' opening drive of the game.
Green rushed for 59 yards and had 186 yards passing, hence he had a hand in 245 of the Wildcats' 287 total yards.
Jacksonville collected 238 total yards (148 rushing and 90 passing).
Hinton led the Tribe with 85 yards in 13 carries (6.5 yards per carry).
Penson went 8-12-0 in the passing department for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
With 3:32 to go in the game, 6'-2” Kalvin Bryant vaulted high in the air to snag a Penson pass, which resulted in a 32-yard touchdown for the Indians and cut the Whitehouse lead to 28-14.
Bryant, a senior, made three catches for 66 yards to lead Jacksonville in receiving.
The Wildcat defense gave McCuin, Jacksonville's leading receiver, a steady dose of double coverage, which held him to two catches for 15 yards.
Whitehouse got on the scoreboard early when Green hooked up with Alexander on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 10:32 left in the opening quarter.
McCoy scored his first of two touchdowns on a 6-yard run on an end around play that came with 3:55 to go in the first stanza giving the Wildcats a 14-0 lead, which is where the score stood at intermission as well.
Whitehouse had a short field to work with on their last possession of the first frame, starting out at the Indians 27-yard land following Ladarius Pitts' recovery of a Penson fumble on a bad snap.
Defensively for the Tribe, Jonathan Johnson came up with an interception in the first half.
