Whitehouse wallops Indians, 42-14

WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse used a punishing ground game to score a 42-14 win over Jacksonville on a damp Friday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats improved to 8-1, 5-1 with the win, while Jacksonville will take a 1-8, 1-5 worksheet into the regular season finale next Friday. The Tribe are scheduled to host Mount Pleasant at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, which will be Senior Night.
The 28-point win by the Wildcats was Whitehouse's biggest margin of victory over the Indians since 2014 when the 'Cats won, 56-14.
Jacksonville needed just three plays from scrimmage to get on the scoreboard first.
Tony Pinson caught a 31-yard scoring strike from Patrick Clater at the 11:06 mark of the opening frame to give Jacksonville an early, 7-0, advantage.
Pinson managed to get behind the Wildcat defender near the back pylon in the end zone, giving Clater a wide-open target to throw to.
The Indians started the drive on the Wildcat 32-yard line after Darrion Jones fielded a short kick off and returned it 38 yards for the Indians.
Whitehouse answered by going 64 yards in eight plays and matching the Tribe's score when quarterback Joey Conflitti slithered in from a yard out with 7:18 to play in the opening frame.
Confletti finished the day by going 9-15-0 for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wildcats went on to score 42-consecutive points on an afternoon where the Jacksonville defense didn't play its best.
The 'Cats rolled up 367 total yards (237 rushing, 130 passing) and averaged 6.12 yards per play.
On the flip side, the Indians netted 152 total yards, with 152 coming through the air — the Tribe were held to -18 yards in the rushing department, which included several quarterback sacks.
Jacksonville's only other score in the game came with 5:50 left in the contest.
That's when senior Latrail Rivers, who was running a slant route, reeled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Ryan McCown, who made his varsity debut for the Indians on Friday.
McCown connected on 10-of-11 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown and didn't throw an interception.
Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman moved the junior varsity players to varsity prior to last week's game, and was able to work quite a few sophomores into the game Friday to help prepare them for the future, as the Tribe are no longer in playoff contention.
With Clater being a senior, McCown appears to be Jacksonville's quarterback of the future.
Matthew Gooden of Whitehouse was the game's leading rusher. He picked up 148 yards on 20 carries and averaged 7.4 yards per carry.
Jacksonville's run game was severely lacking, with Dominik Hinojosa leading his team with 21 yards in eight carries.
Rivers and Pinson were the top receivers for the Tribe. Rivers had three grabs for 58 yards and a touchdown while Pinson snagged two passes for 57 yards and a score.
Devin McCuin was close behind with three grabs for 24 yards.
Place kicker Jose Solano made good on both of his point after touchdown attempts to complete the scoring for the Tribe.
