Whiteland drives down 15 kills in Bullard's 3-0 win over JHS

Paige Whiteland collected a match-high 15 kills on Tuesday to spark Bullard to a 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-11) decision over Jacksonville in 18-4A action.
The match was played at the John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
The No. 14-ranked Lady Panthers are now 31-8, 8-0.
The Maidens own a 2-6 district record.
Other Lady Panthers that recorded noteworthy efforts included Campbell Clark (5 kills, 3 blocks), Olivia Anderson (4 kills, 7 digs) and Taylor Clark (21 assists, 8 digs).
Both teams have home matches scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Jacksonville will entertain second-place Madisonville and the Lady Panthers will welcome Hudson to town.
