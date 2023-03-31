WHITEHOUSE - The Jacksonville High School girl's track and field team came in third place in the team standings of the (Whitehouse) Wildcat Relays on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
The top three teams were Tyler Legacy (82.25), Pine Tree (75.25) and Jacksonville (75).
The Maidens faced some of their stiffest competition of the season in the 12-team meet.
Jacksonville finished in 10th place in the varsity boys division. The Indians tallied 28 points.
First place went to Marshall with 90 points, followed by Tyler Legacy (88) and Tyler Chapel Hill 82.
Jacksonville-senior Devin McCuin won the 100 Meter Dash by setting a new personal record (10.28).
Varsity Girls - JHS top five finishers
3200 Meter Run- 3. Emily Martinez, 12:35.07
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. JHS (Sa'Kiya Anderson, LayLee Boyd, Trunijah Butler, Jazmyne White), 49.40
100 Meter Dash- 2. White, 12.24
4X200 Meter Relay- 2. JHS (Anderson, Butler, Tia Fuller, White), 1:45.97
400 Meter Dash- 2. Lanajah Ticey, 1:00.84
4X400 Meter Relay- 5. Katie Alexander, Butler, Fuller, Ticey), 4:12.03
Discus- 3. Que Que Robertson, 92'-7"; 6. Mya White, 88'-3"
Long Jump- 2. J. White, 17'-6.75"
Triple Jump- 3. J. White, 37'-2.5"
Varsity Boys - JHS top five finishers
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. JHS (Devin McCuin, Jawaylon Kennedy, Nehemiah Boyd, Cash Bearden), 43.33
100 Meter Dash- 1. McCuin, 10.28 (new personal record)
200 Meter Dash- 5. Kennedy, 23.72
Shot Put- 4. Devarian Boyd, 46'-25"
