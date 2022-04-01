Wildcat Relays: Jacksonville, Bullard track teams tune up for district meets

WHITEHOUSE — With their respective district meets right around the corner, track and field teams from Jacksonville and Bullard took part in the (Whitehouse) Wildcat Relays on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
In the Varsity Girls division, Jacksonville earned 49 points and came in sixth place in the team standings, one spot ahead of Bullard, who finished with 41 points.
Of the 12 teams that contested the championship, Tyler Legacy wound up in first place by amassing 138 points.
Marshall (89) and Lindale (67) came in second and third place, respectively.
Zion Smith of Legacy nipped Jacksonville's Jazmyne White, 27 points to 26.5 points for top athlete in the Carsity Girls division.
In the Varsity Boys division, Jacksonville had 32 points to end up in eighth place while Bullard picked up 10 points and came in 12th place.
In one of the more competitive meets of the spring, Legacy finished with 94 points to win the team tile, followed by Marshall's Mavericks with 93 points. Tallying 88 points was Whitehouse, who came in third place.
Whitehouse's Sedgewrick Pitts racked up 23 points and was the top male athlete of the meet.
VARSITY GIRLS DIVISION
Jacksonville top five finishers
4X100 Meter Relay-4.(Jazmyne White, Nadajia Ross, Trunijah Butler, Sa'Kiya Anderson), 51.35
100 Meter Dash-2. White, 12.52; 3. Keavia Brown, 12.95
200 Meter Run- 2. Tacarra Foreman, 26.37
Long Jump-1. White, 16'-9”
Triple Jump- 3. White, 35'-11.75”
Bullard top five finishers
100 Meter Hurdles- 1. Berlyn Grossman, 16.08
4X200 Meter Relay- 5. (Emily Clark, Emerson Moore, Chloe Howard, Karleigh Hagan), 1:51.0
400 Meter Run- 4. Carly Tucker, 1:03.9
300 Meter Hurdles- 3. Grossman, 50.19; 5. Caroline Coates, 51.16
4X100 Meter Relay- 5. (Clark, Howard, Hagan, Tucker), 41.99
Long Jump- 3.Tucker, 16'-7”
Triple Jump- 4. Tucker, 35'-2”
VARSITY BOYS DIVISION
Jacksonville top five finishers
3200 Meter Run 3. Marco Hernandez, 10:23
100 Meter Dash- 1. Devin McCuin, 11.05
4X200 Meter Relay 5. (Cash Bearden, J'Waylon Kennedy, McCuin, Jermaine Taylor), 1:33.5
1600 Meter Run- 4. Hernandez, 4:42
Shot Put- 2. Aiden Gay, 51'-3.25”
Bullard top five finishes
High Jump- 1. Garrett Nuckolls, 6'-4”
