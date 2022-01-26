BULLARD – Bullard was able to overcome a key late-match mistake to earn a 3-2 victory over Chapel Hill on Tuesday night in what was the district opener for both squads.
The match became tied (2-2) with about 10 minutes remaining in regulation when Chapel Hill scored off a Lady Panther own goal.
Determined to open conference play on a positive note, the Lady Panthers kept their composure and focus.
With 8:07 showing on the scoreboard, Jaylynn Wildt took a pass from Jaden Jeter, who forced the ball up the pitch, and drove it in to the net from the left wing, giving Bullard a dramatic triumph.
“I was very proud of the girls for being able to push through adversity,” Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey said. “Scoring on yourself in a big game can most definitely put a team down, but the girls proved that they weren’t willing to allow a mistake like that to take over their game and brought up the intensity to finish strong.”
Addy Cummings and Carley Pawlak scored Bullard’s first goals of the evening.
Bullard also won the junior varsity match, 8-0.
Anne Marie Jones, Lilebeth Medina, Dulexy Campuzano, Ramzee Matejka, Maggie Neal and Jocelyn Torres scored for the Lady Panthers.
Kaden Kirby and Matejka shared goal keeping duties for Bullard.
