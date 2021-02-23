Wildt scores 2 goals in Lady Panthers' 5-0 win over Cumberland

BULLARD — Bullard's Lady Panther soccer team closed out the first round of conference play on a positive note by clobbering Cumberland Academy, 5-0, on Monday night.
The No. 12-ranked Lady Panthers improved to 13-2-1, 5-1 as a result of the lopsided triumph.
Rylie Jo Garner's goal in the 37th minute was Bullard's first goal of the night.
Katelynn Henics and Addyson Cummings earned assists.
The Lady Panthers went up, 2-0, after Katelynn Henics was able to score off a Tatum Rigsby cornerkick that took place in the 28th minute.
Carley Pawlak got into the scoring action and accounted for the third Bullard score.
Bullard head girl's soccer coach Tiffney Cooksy described Pawlak's goal in the following manner: “Carley settled the ball out of the air, right around a defender, juggling the ball just a bit and volleyed it to the back of the net with 20 minutes left in the first half.”
Jaylynn Wildt powered in Bullard's remaining goals; one late in the first half, the other in the final half.
Pawlak was credited with an assist on Wildt's first goal.
Wildt came up with an interception, dribbled the ball up the pitch and launched a rocket that found the twine for what turned out to be the final goal of the evening.
JUNIOR VARSITY Bullard 4, Cumberland Academy 1: Rylie Roberts scored twice for the Lady Panthers, with Presley Griffin and Reagan Stegall adding scores as well.
