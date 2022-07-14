Will Royon to make a piece of the Tomato Bowl a part of his college experience

An unused and rather large rock from the Historic Tomato Bowl's famous wall - built in 1940 as a part of the Works Progress Administration - will soon be headed up Mount Zion in Goldon, Colorado, thanks to recent Jacksonville High School graduate, Will Royon.
Royon, who was a member of the Tribe tennis team at Jacksonville High, has been accepted into Colorado Mines University and its highly respected engineering program.
There is a tradition at Colorado Mines University — M Climb — where incoming students carry a 10-pound rock from their respective hometowns up Mt. Zion, placing them on the university's renowned mountainside “M” emblem. M Climb began in 1951 according to Mines Magazine, as a part of freshman orientation.
The ceremony usually takes place in late August, right before the start of fall classes.
At Colorado Mines University this tradition serves as a way to bring the freshman class together and to help establish school spirit. It also symbolizes the start of a new student's journey at the institution, which
Although Will's twin brother, Wes, will be about 18 miles away at Colorado University in Boulder, Will can take comfort that a historic piece of Jacksonville is just a short distance away, up on Mt. Zion.
Will and Wes are the sons of Katie Posado and Vance Royon.
Colorado Mines University was founded in 1894. The school offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, science and mathematics with a focus on energy and the environment. The institution features 14 academic departments.
