BULLARD — Luke Williams, the Jacksonville Progress Player of the Week, is probably not going to be receiving any Christmas cards from the Rusk Eagles this year.
The play of the 5'11', 171-pound running back/linebacker was monumental in Bullard's 22-14 win over Rusk on Friday night at Panther Stadium. The win was the first time the Panthers had defeated the Eagles in nine years.
Williams first big play of the evening came when he recovered a fumble along the Bullard sideline and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown.
The scoop and score came at a time that Rusk, who led 14-8 at the time, had driven all the way down to the Bullard 29 yard line.
With 7:41 left in the third stanza, Williams snaked his way through the Eagle defense to score a 6-yard touchdown as Bullard expanded its lead to 22-14.
On the ensuing Rusk possession Williams tackled the Eagle quarterback to prevent him from getting a first down on a third-and-nine from the Eagle 34-yard line, which forced Rusk to punt.
Williams' final key play came with less than a minute left in the game. Rusk had advanced the pigskin down the the Panther 33 when Williams picked off a pass, which sealed the deal for the Panthers.
Not a bad night's work.
