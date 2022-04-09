Williamson, Gillispie spur Lady Tigers to 16-0 win over Jefferson

Tayllor Gillispie, pictured above, pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five, while not giving up a hit or walk in the Lady Tigers' 16-0 win over Jefferson. The freshman also blasted a home run and a double.

 Photo courtesy Alan Luce

JEFFERSON - Troup's Lady Tigers clawed the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs, 16-0 (3 innings, mercy rule) on Friday night in Jefferson.

Karsyn Williamson punched out a pair of doubles and drove in three runs while Taylor Gillispie ripped a solo home run and a double.

Also getting in on the fun at the dish was Lindsay Davis. Davis clubbed a pair of hits, which was highlighted by a double, and knocked in three runs.

Bailey Blanton stroked a double and a single and had one RBI, with Haylee  Priest droving in two runs for the Maroon and White.

Troup amassed 14 hits in the abbreviated affair.

Davis and Gillispie combined on a no-hitter for Troup.

Davis, the game's winning pitcher, worked three frames and struck out seven and walked three.

Gillispie tossed two innings, fanned five and didn't walk anyone.

