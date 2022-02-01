Wilson goes off for 23 points in Brook Hill's rout of Cristo Rey

MESQUITE - Brook Hill wrapped up its regular season district schedule on Tuesday with a 62-15 win over Cristo Rey Academy. The Lady Guard got points from eight different players in the win.
Maeci Wilson dropped in eight of her game high 23 points in the opening quarter to go with seven first quarter points from Bethany Lavender to open up a 23-0 lead after the first period.
Six different Brook Hill players scored in the second period as the Lady Guard went to the break up 35-5.
The third period belonged to Wilson again, as she dropped in 11 points to extend the third quarter score to 50-7.
Brook Hill scored 12 more in the fourth to make the final 62-15.
Other scorers for Brook Hill included: Mollee McCurley (9), Lila Morris (6), Landrey McNeel (6), Hope Ekeukwu (4), Ayotomi Fadase (2), and Alexis Peirce (1).
