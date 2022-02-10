Wilson, Lavender combine for 35, Lady Guard snuff out Lady Fire

BULLARD — The third-seeded Brook Hill Lady Guard opened the TAPPS District 2-5A Tournament with a 57-11 win over the sixth-seeded Cristo Rey Lady Fire on Tuesday.
Brook Hill opened up a 23-3 lead in the first quarter thanks to 12 first quarter points from Maeci Wilson and eight in the first quarter from Bethany Lavender. Lavender stayed hot in the second quarter, adding eight more points, as Brook Hill went to the half up 45-5.
The clock ran non-stop in the second half due to TAPPS rules, and the Lady Guard were able to wrap up a convincing win, 57-11.
Brook Hill now plays against Grace in the semifinals of the district tournament on Friday afternoon at 1:00 pm. The tournament is being held on the campus of Grace Community School in Tyler.
With the win, Brook Hill improved to 15-16 on the season.
