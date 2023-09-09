Win over Quinlan Ford gives Bullard its best start since 2014

BULLARD – Bullard amassed 482 yards of total offense in taking a decisive 42-24 victory over Quinlan Ford Friday night at Panther Stadium in Bullard.
Bullard move to 3-0 with the win while Quinlan Ford slipped to 1-2.
The last time a Bullard team opened the season with three-straight victories was in 2014 when Bullard beat Groesbeck, Brownsboro and Edgewood.
Bullard outscored its guests 22-8 in the second quarter to claim a 29-16 halftime advantage and erase Quinlan Ford’s 8-7 lead after one frame of play.
Bullard signal caller Ayden Barrett paid huge dividends for his team. He went 11-for-22 through the air for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Barrett had five carries for 65 yards, which was highlighted by a 50-yard scoring run that gave the home team an early 7-0 advantage.
Quasy Warren sparked Bullard with 101 yards rushing on 18 totes. He score three touchdowns covering 1,2 and 2 yards, respectively.
Clifford Douglas III hauled in five catches for 141 yards which included a 68-yard touchdown catch.
Another one of Bullard’s big plays came in the form of a 62-yard touchdown catch by Hendrix Smith.
Bullard was able to take advantage of three Quinlan Ford turnovers and nearly 80 yards in penalties.
Zalen Morales racked up 206 yards rushing in 20 carries for Quinlan Ford. His body of work included a 97-yard touchdown run from scrimmage.
Bullard will visit Mineola (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
