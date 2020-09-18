Winona cancels tonight's game against Alto

Alto's football game, scheduled to be played tonight in Winona has been
canceled by the host school.
Winona officials notified their counterparts at Alto of their being
unable to play sub-varsity as well as varsity games on Thursday and Friday.
HILLSBORO - Hazle "Ruth" Smelley Hamilton, born June 14, 1925 to M.L. and Ada (Causey) Smelley, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was 95 years old. A graveside service is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Larissa Cemetery in Jackso…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.