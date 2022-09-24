With latest win JHS coach Holman achieves something not done in 63 years

Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman, right, is seen being interviewed by Matt Montgomery of JHS Sports on Friday night at the Tomato Bowl. With the Indians' 34-17 win over Athens, Holman has already led the Tribe (2-3) to more wins than the 2021 Indians had. This is the first time since 1959 a first year Indian coach has been able to guide the team to more victories than the previous seasons' team had.