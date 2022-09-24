With latest win JHS coach Holman achieves something not done in 63 years

Jacksonville’s 34-17 victory over Athens on Friday night was big for many reasons.
It enabled the Tribe to open District 9-4A-I play with a win, it was a fantastic way to cap off homecoming week and it gave the team back-to-back victories, and the momentum that comes with that, heading into a difficult portion of the conference schedule.
Jacksonville head coach Jason Holman, who is in his first year as the Indians’ mentor, accomplished something on Friday night that had not been done in Jacksonville in 63 years.
The last time a first-year Indian coach had led Jacksonville to more wins than his predecessor had in his last season at the helm took place in 1959 when Dick Sheffield guided the Indians to a 4-5-1 record in his first season, which surpassed Jacksonville’s 3-6-1 record the year before, which was O.A. “Bum” Phillips’ final season in Jacksonville.
School superintendents and board of trustees make coaching changes with improvement in mind.
With five regular season games still to be played this fall, Holman and his staff have quickly been able to advance the Tribe football program to a higher level.
How high the Indians can fly remains to be seen, but one has to believe the best is yet to come.
Records used in the story are according to texashighschoolfootballhistory.com
