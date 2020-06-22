Women's Basketball: JC reels in Metroplex pair

Monica Horne and Britney Gonzalez are the latest two young ladies that have signed a national letter to attend and play basketball at Jacksonville College.
Horne is a 5'-10” post player, who prepped at McKinney North High School.
JC head women's basketball coach Caleb Henson said Horne “is an elite and proven rebounder and defensive player at the Class 6A level.”
It is anticipated that Horne's style of play will suit her well in NJCAA Region XIV.
Gonzalez, a 4'-11” guard, comes to JC from Irving Nimitz High School.
Henson described her as “incredible basketball talent as a shooter, passer and creator.”
She scored 1,260 at Nimitz and was named as the team Most Valuable Player her junior and senior years.
Gonzalez is a four-year Academic All-District team member who recently graduated in the top 5 percent of her class.
