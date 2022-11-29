Women's basketball: Troup-grad scores 11 pts. in LeTourneau's most recent game

LONGVIEW - Ty Moon knocked in 11 points on Sunday in LeTourneau University's 99-53 loss to No. 5-ranked Trinity University (San Antonio).
Moon, the daughter of Samie and La'Tysha Moon, is a graduate of Troup High School.
The 11 points scored is Moon's second highest as a member of the LeTourneau team.
The senior guard has played in five games this season and has made three starts. She is averaging 6 points and 4.2 rebounds per outing.
LeTourneau (3-3) is scheduled to open American Southwest Conference (NCAA, Division III) play on Thursday by visiting No. 24-ranked Hardin Simmons.
Moon is majoring in early childhood-sixth grade education.
