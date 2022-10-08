Xavier Kendrick pays big dividends for Brook Hill in 56-0 win over Shelton

DALLAS - Brook Hill's Xavier Kendrick did a little bit of everything on Friday when the Guard pounded Dallas Shelton School 54-0 in the TAPPS Division III-Dist. 2 game that was played in Dallas.
Kendrick had five catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. He also came up with three interceptions and returned one of the pics 40 yards for a touchdown. Kendrick, a transfer from Jacksonville, made six tackles, had a tackle for loss and was responsible for four pass deflections.
Ben Varvas had another big night running the ball. In 19 carries he piled up 168 yards and scored rushing touchdowns covering 6, 8, 1 and 8 yards, respectively.
Guard quarterback Jonah McCown went 13-20-0 for 195 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Mio Engquist was perfect on his point after touchdown attempts. He also booted a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
After outscoring the Chargers 29-0 in the second frames, head coach Scott Ryle's Guard enjoyed a 37-0 halftime lead.
The Guard will entertain Dallas Covenant (5-1, 0-1), who fell, 47-7, to Dallas Christian on Friday, next week as conference play continues.
