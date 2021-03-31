Yellow jackets over power Wells in cakewalk fashion

ALTO — Alto pushed the Pirates of Wells off of the plank early by taking a 20-2 victory on Tuesday night at Yellowjacket Field.
The game was called after Wells (0-4, 0-3) batted in the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
Alejandro Gomez started on the hump for the Jackets (13-4, 5-0) and worked two innings. He gave up two runs (one earned) on no hits while striking out two and walking an equal number.
Logan Rogers hurled the final-two frames and kept the Pirates off of the scoreboard. He surrendered one hit and fanned three.
Noteworthy nights at the plate were had by Rogers (2-2, RBI), Isaack Weatherford (2-3, HR, 3 BI), Cody Watson (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI) and Matthew Randall (2B, RBI).
The Jackets will welcome Timpson to town on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.