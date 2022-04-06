Yellowjacket 9 stay perfect in district with 8-4 win over Cushing

ALTO — Alto scored five unanswered runs to post an 8-4 come-from-behind win over Cushing in a District 22-2A tilt that was played at Yellowjacket Field on Tuesday.
Alto moved to 15-5 overall, 7-0 in district with the win. Cushing's record is 6-9, 4-3.
Cushing led 4-3 after batting in the top of the fourth, but the Jackets proved to have plenty of pop left in their bats by scoring the final five runs of the evening.
Jackson Howell forged out three of Alto's nine hits, including a double. He also drove in a run.
Alejandro Gomez had two hits and drove in a run while Isaack Weatherford singled and collected two RBI.
Jackson Duplichain and Carter Pursley each had a base hit and an RBI for the winners.
Gomez worked four innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits. He struck out nine and walked four in picking up the victory on the mound.
Logan Rogers delivered a nice effort out of the Alto bullpen. He tossed three-scoreless innings and gave up one hit. Rogers rang up six Cushing batters and walked one.
Tony Aparicio had two hits for Cushing.
