Yellowjackets close the year on a high note by downing Ore City 22-12

ALTO — There is an old saying in sports that states it isn't how well you start, but how well you finish.
After polishing off Ore City 22-12 on Thursday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium, the Alto High School football team was able to end the year on a two-game winning streak.
Alto finished what was, perhaps, one of the biggest rebuilding years in school history — the Mean Sting lost 18 players from last season's club due to graduation — with a 2-8 record and plenty of optimism heading into the off season.
On Thursday, Alto jumped out to a 14-0 lead to quickly put the Rebels on the defensive.
Ore City (3-7) was able to score a touchdown in the second stanza, making the halftime score, 14-6.
With just under six minutes to go in the third quarter senior Jay Pope hauled in a 22-yard pass from Landon Cook and raced into the end zone, which extended the Yellowjacket lead to 22-6.
The Rebels were able to add a touchdown with about five minutes to play in the game to account for the final points of the game.
The Alto-Ore City game was a late season addition to the schedule in order that each club could play a full 10-game schedule this season.
