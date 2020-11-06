Yellowjackets close the year on a high note by downing Ore City 22-12

Jay Pope, a senior, heads towards the end zone after catching a pass in Alto's 22-12 victory over Ore City on Thursday Night at Cam'ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium. The game was the regular season finale for both teams.

 Photo courtesy of Beverly Milner

ALTO — There is an old saying in sports that states it isn't how well you start, but how well you finish.

After polishing off Ore City 22-12 on Thursday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium, the Alto High School football team was able to end the year on a two-game winning streak.

Alto finished what was, perhaps, one of the biggest rebuilding years in school history — the Mean Sting lost 18 players from last season's club due to graduation — with a 2-8 record and plenty of optimism heading into the off season.

On Thursday, Alto jumped out to a 14-0 lead to quickly put the Rebels on the defensive.

Ore City (3-7) was able to score a touchdown in the second stanza, making the halftime score, 14-6.

With just under six minutes to go in the third quarter senior Jay Pope hauled in a 22-yard pass from Landon Cook and raced into the end zone, which extended the Yellowjacket lead to 22-6.

The Rebels were able to add a touchdown with about five minutes to play in the game to account for the final points of the game.

The Alto-Ore City game was a late season addition to the schedule in order that each club could play a full 10-game schedule this season.

 

