Yellowjackets fall, 55-47, to Overton on the road

OVERTON - Overton turned in a strong second half of play to rally to defeat visiting Alto, 55-47, on Friday night.
Alto (8-12, 3-5) led 25-20 at halftime, but the Mustangs (11-10, 4-4) outscored the 'Jackets, 35-22, in the final half to secure the victory.
Rashawn Mumphrey dropped in 14 to lead Alto in scoring.
Keegan Davis poured in 11, followed by Jay Benton with 10.
Leading rebounder for the Mean Stings was Zack Battle, who pulled down 12 caroms to go along with four points.
Alto, who is currently a game out of third place in the conference standings, will entertain league-leading Douglass at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
