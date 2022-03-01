Yellowjackets feast on Hemphill pitching in 19-9 win

HEMPHILL — Trailing 7-3 to start the sixth inning, Alto erupted for 16 runs in the top of the frame to put away Hemphill, 19-9, on the Hornets' diamond on Tuesday evening.
Alto batters amassed 14 hits, which included a 3-4 performances by Alejandro Gomez, who also drove in three runs and Logan Rogers. Rogers was credited with two RBI in the game.
Other offensive leaders for Alto (3-1) were Keegan Davis (2-3, 2 RBI), Jaydon Skinner (2-4, 1 RBI) and Isaack Weatherford (2B, 3 RBI).
Rogers picked up the win on the hill after coming on in the third inning for starter Carter Pursley.
Rogers hurled four innings and gave up five runs, two of which were earned, on five hits. He walked three and struck out two.
Will Pay went 3-4 for the Hornets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.