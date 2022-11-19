Yellowjackets knock off Broaddus, 58-48, Benton leads the way with 16

BROADDUS - Alto traveled to Broaddus for it season opener on Friday and the Yellowjackets returned home a winner, by besting Broaddus, 58-48.
After the Bulldogs had taken a 58-48 lead at halftime, the Jackets responded by winning the second half, 34-23.
Jay Benton ended up leading Alto in scoring by firing in 16 points, which included three triples.
Jackson Duplichain tossed in 12 points to compliment his six rebounds.
Other leaders for the Mean Sting were Keegan Davis (6 points, 5 rebounds) and Zack Battle (6 points.)
