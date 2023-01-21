Yellowjackets lose a nail biter to Price-Carlisle

PRICE - The Indians from Price Carlisle moved into second place into third place in the district standings after escaping with a 58-52 win over visiting Alto on Friday night.
Leading point makers for the Mean Sing were Keegan Davis (12) and Jackson Duplichain and Jay Benton, who swished in nine each. Duplichain also snatched up eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Zack Battle also hauled in eight rebounds to compliment his four points.
Landon Cook came away with seven points for the Jackets (8-10, 3-3).
Alto will host New Summerfield on Tuesday night. New Summerfield (5-) in conference play) is in second place behind Douglass (6-0) in the race for the district crown.
