Yellowjackets pelt Groveton, 10-3, in regular season finale

GROVETON — Eight of Alto's nine starters had at least one hit on Tuesday evening when the Yellowjackets wrapped up their regular season with a 10-3 victory over the Groveton Indians.
Alto batters pounded out nine hits, with Cody Watson (2B, 1B, 2 RBI) and Johnny Soto (2-1Bs) leading the hit parade for the Jackets.
Logan Rogers and Carter Pursley churned out a double and an RBI each for the winners.
Alto scored what ultimately was its winning run in the fourth inning. Jackson Howell reach base on an infield error to lead off the segment. He advanced to third on a miscue off a pitch that was hit by Alejandro Gomez. Gomez ended up safe at first on the play.
Jackson Duplichain, followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield that was deep enough to score Howell from third base.
Rogers, the Jacket starter, pitched three innings, and gave up three runs, all earned on two hits. He fanned four and walked two and was the winning pitcher.
Gomez tossed the final-four innings and allowed one run (unearned) on a pair of hits. He struck out seven Indians and walked seven.
Kaden Hollis, the Groveton starter, was the losing pitcher of record.
Alto will travel to Diboll for a 7 p.m. game on Friday in preparation for the state playoffs, which will get under way next week.
