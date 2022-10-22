Yellowjackets sting Mustangs, 32-29

ALTO - Jackson Duplichain scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Rashawn Mumphrey had a rushing touchdown and caught a touchdown pass as Alto earned a 32-29 triumph over visiting Overton on Friday night.
Alto exhibited a strong ground attack, with 398 of the Mean Sting's 444 total yards coming on the ground.
Mumphrey picked up 185 yards on 14 carries and Duplichain added 148 yards in 15 carries.
Keegan Davis went 4-6-1 through the air for 43 yards. His touchdown dart to Mumphrey covered 25 yards.
Top performers on defense were Zack Battle (12 tackles), Duplichain (11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a pass break up, a sack and a quarterback pressure) and Davis (9 tackles, a sack, a quarterback pressure).
The game was close throughout, with the Jackets owning a 16-14 halftime lead.
The Mean Sting (5-3, 2-1) will journey to Cushing next week while the Mustangs (2-6, 1-2) will visit Price-Carlisle.
