Yellowjackets will have to grow up fast this year

ALTO — With only four starters back from last season's 11-1 Area finalist team, it is safe to say a large number of Alto Yellowjackets have something to prove, as they attempt to nail down a starting spot during fall training camp, which got under way on Monday.
Among the Yellowjackets top returnees are Jay Pope and Jackson Howell.
Pope, who plays wide receiver and free safety is an electrifying player who can ignite a team in a hurry from either position.
Pope is the Jackets' top returning pass catcher and interceptions leader.
Howell is Alto's leading returning tacker and a mainstay on the Yellowjacket defense from his linebacker slot.
Howell should see some minutes at tight end on the offensive side.
Will Dixon will be handling the quarterbacking duties this year, while Isaack Weatherford, Jer'Darious Bolton, Jackson Duplichain and Carter Pursley could all see time in the backfield.
Landry Smith, Jesus Tellez and Clint Gresham will be the team's key offensive linemen.
The trio also play on the defensive line.
Alto will launch the 2020 campaign at home on Aug. 28, with Troup providing the opposition.
The Jackets have been shipped out to Region III by the UIL and will be members of District 11-2A-I, which also includes Centerville, Groveton, Grapeland, Jewitt Leon and Normangee.
Despite their youth and inexperience, at least one state-wide publication, Dave Campbell's Texas Football, believes the Jackets will make their presence known this fall by winning the conference championship.
That, is respect in the purest form.
