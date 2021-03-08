Yellowjackets win Alto Classic, move to 6-1

ALTO — Alto scored a run in the bottom of the six to surpass Spring legacy, 7-6, in the championship game of the Alto Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Alto led 6-0 after five, but the Titans tied things up in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom half of the frame the Jackets were able to plate the winning run.
The Yellowjackets were able to continue their hot start to the new season by moving to 6-1.
Hitting leaders for Alto included Johnny Soto (3-3), Isaack Weatherford (2-3), Jackson Duplichain, 2-3, 2 RBI) and Matthew Randall (2B, RBI).
Alto collected 11 hits in the game, compared to Legacy's five.
Isaac Carter worked the final two-thirds of an inning and was the winning pitcher for the Jackets. He struck out two batters and didn't allow a hit or walk.
Cody Watson drew the start and pitched five innings of three-hit baseball. Watson fanned four and didn't walk anyone.
The Titans are now 5-3.
