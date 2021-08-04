Young Alto football team learning the basics under Lance and Lucky Gamble

Practically everywhere you look on the Alto campus some form of major construction is going on as the school district continues to rebound from a devastating tornado that stuck the community in April 2019.
There is also a rebuilding project taking place at the Alto football practice field, as a father-son coaching team that many Alto fans are familiar with is working to restore the Yellowjackets to glory, following a 2-8 season in 2020.
Lance Gamble, who is from Alto, was hired earlier this year as Yellowjacket head coach, after Ricky Meeks was tabbed for the same position at Center High School.
Gamble previously worked as the defensive coordinator at Class 5-A Nacogdoches. He also has experience as a head coach at Beckville and Shelbyville.
Coming with Gamble to Alto is his father, Lucky Gamble, one of the winningest high school football coaches in Texas history. Lucky Gamble has won 267 games in his career according to texashighschoolfootballhistory.com.
Lucky Gamble, who started coaching high school football in 1977 at High Island, served as head coach at Alto from 1993-2000 when the Mean Sting posted a 90-14 record (.865 winning percentage). The 1995 unit went 15-1 and finished the year as the Class 2A state runner up.
Alto has 20 lettermen returning from a year ago, with eight starters back on each side of the ball, which gives the Gambles a few good men to work with; ones with varsity experience.
The Mean Sting are in the midst of their fall practices and will put on pads for the first time on Friday.
Alto is scheduled to open the season by traveling to Troup on Aug. 27.
The Mean Sting's first home game is slated for Sept. 10 versus Price-Carlisle.
District 11-2A-I action will start on Oct. 8 when Centerville makes the trip to Alto.
Other teams in the league include Jewitt Leon, Normangee, Groveton, and Grapeland.
