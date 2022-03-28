Young Jacksonville roper has an outstanding weekend

Up and coming team roper Kaden Profilli of Jacksonville had quite a weekend on the Texas rodeo circuit.
The 20-year-old, along with his roping partner, Ty Arnold, tied for first place at the Ellis County Livestock Show & Rodeo in Waxahachie and placed second at the Walker County Fair & Rodeo in Huntsville.
Profilli, who is a healer, garnered $1,650 for his work in Waxahachie and earned $1,551 in Huntsville.
In the Ellis County rodeo, Arnold/Profilli were timed in 4.3 seconds and at the Walker County rodeo, their time was 4.6 seconds, which was .03 seconds behind the winning time.
