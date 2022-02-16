Young scores 30 points in JC homecoming game

Jaden Young tossed in 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to give Jacksonville College a victory on Saturday at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
No. 21-ranked Lee College downed the Jaguars, 96-83, in JC's annual homecoming game.
The Rebels (21-4, 13-4) led by four, 50-46, at the break and gradually extended their advantage in the second half.
Lee made six-more field goals than the Jags (6-19, 2-14), which turned out to be the difference in the game.
The Rebels shot 54.5% (36-66) from the field, compared to JC hitting 44.8% (30-67) of its shots.
Other Jags that ended up in double figures were Kaden Keal (16 points, 6 assists), Donta Coady (12 pts.), Jayden Johnson-Blair (11 pts., 13 ast.) and Jadamion Givan who knocked in 10 points.
The Jags committed just eight turnovers in the game compared to Lee's 15.
JC is not scheduled to play again until 4 p.m. on Saturday when a road game against Blinn is on the docket.
