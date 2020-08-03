Youth Baseball: Rusk 14U finish as state runner-up

RUSK — The Rusk Eagles 14U baseball team finished as the state runner-up in the Texas Teenage Baseball Association State Tournament on Friday night in Rusk.
The Eagles, who went 5-2 in tournament play, lost to the Academy Rubber Ducks in the championship game.
Academy, simply would not be denied. The Rubber Ducks won all five of their games in route to earning the state title.
Team Rusk beat May's Tigers to open tournament play, but slipped into the elimination bracket after dropping a decision to the Belton Longhorns.
The Eagles then got hot and mowing down the Temple Rockets, Rusk Rangers, Axtell Hitmen and the Belton Longhorns to earn the berth opposite Academy.
