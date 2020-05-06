Youth Baseball: Texas Teen-Age, Dixie have different ideas on post season play

The Texas Teen-Age Baseball Softball Association (TTA) and Dixie Youth Baseball have made different decisions on their respective post season activities.
Youth baseball and softball leagues in Jacksonville and Rusk are affiliated with the TTA, while Bullard is associated with Dixie Youth Baseball.
In an online letter written to the organization's affiliates, James Warren, TTA President said that he anticipated games taking place this season; however the preparation time for league play would be limited.
Once state and local officials deem it safe to gather, TTA leagues have the organization's blessing on getting their seasons under way.
“The Board has unanimously agreed and is 100 percent committed to provide some type of season and tournament for out boys and girls, once our state, county and local governments have deemed that it is safe to go back to the ballparks,” Warren said.
Warren added that social distancing rules will apply when the season gets under way.
On Monday evening the Dixie Youth Baseball board of directors decided to cancel the league's 2020 World Series tournament, due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
In March, the league decided to suspend operations while continuing to monitor information received form the government and the Center for Disease Control.
Laurel, Miss. was scheduled to host the eight World Series tournaments for Dixie Youth Baseball.
Next year's tournaments will be played in Laurel instead.
