Youth Golf: Pair of Bullard linksters do well in latest NTPGA junior tournament

NACOGDOCHES - Two Bullard boys recorded strong outings Thursday in the NTPGA tour stop at Woodland Hills in Nacogdoches.
In the 11-12-year-old division, Brandon Lively shot an 85 to claim his third-consecutive win of the season.
Ryland Stinson carded a 93 and came in fourth place in the 13-14-year old segment.
On Sunday the tour will stop at Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard.
Lively will be taking on six competitors in his age grouping as he goes for win number four.
Other Bullard linksters that have registered for the tournament include Gracie Smith (Girls 15-18) and Gabe Bowman (Boys 13-14).
Jacksonville's Grady Ault is also expected to play in the Boys 15-18 division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.